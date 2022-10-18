Hannibal Schools Welcome 12 New Staff Members

HANNIBAL, NY – The 2022-23 school year got underway in the Hannibal Central School District with a dozen new staff members as part of the Warrior family.

Each new staff member attended an orientation over the summer in which they became acclimated with the school building as well as the goals, initiatives and mission of the district. Veteran teachers also connected with the new employees and will serve as mentors throughout the year.

“As a district, our goal is to put students first, and these new hires embody that mission,” said HCSD Assistant Superintendent Dee Froio. “We are thrilled to add these caring, passionate and well-rounded educators to our team.”

