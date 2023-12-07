HANNIBAL, NY – Dennis M. Kenney Middle School students recently got a chance to meet the US Women’s National Hockey Team director and learn about her career.

Katie Million of USA Hockey was on hand to talk about her role, answer questions and engage with the students of the school’s fifth grade Genius Hour class taught by Shannon Kerst, library media specialist at DMK.

Million brought her Olympic silver medal from the 2023 Beijing Winter Olympics for the kids to see, and the whole group took a picture together to mark the occasion.

The Genius Hour class focuses on career research and exploration.

