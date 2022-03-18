HANNIBAL, NY – Hannibal High School senior Hannah Longley will trade in her Warrior purple for Keuka College’s green and gold next year on the softball diamond.

Longley, a speedy lefty with a knack for getting on base, recently signed her letter of intent to play for the Wolves. She is enrolling in Keuka’s rigorous nursing program as well, and she expects to maintain a full schedule while balancing her academic and athletic responsibilities.

“When athletes move on to the next level, it’s a big responsibility,” said HCSD Interim Athletic Director Jim Drancsak. “They’re representing your school and your community. She will do it in a positive way. Her coaches and teammates know she is up to the challenge.”

As a four-sport athlete (cheerleading, basketball, volleyball and softball), Longley knows what it takes to be successful. Her work ethic and commitment to her coaches and teams have propelled her to success on and off the field.

“You have to put the work in; it doesn’t come easy,” Longley said. “But the hard work got me here. I would encourage others to put the work in and go after their dreams.”

Prior to signing her letter of intent during a ceremony in the Hannibal High School gymnasium, Longley addressed a crowd of family, friends, coaches, teammates and teachers. She was humble and expressed her gratitude for those in attendance.

“Thank you all for being here,” she said. “Thank you for supporting me. I’m ready to get this journey started!”

