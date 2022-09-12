Harris Named Director of Facilities and Construction at Christopher Community

OSWEGO – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Joe Harris as Director of Facilities and Construction.



“Our organization is pleased to welcome Joe as Director of Facilities and Construction,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick “His 20-plus years of experience in facilities, property management, and commercial/resident construction will be a tremendous asset to Christopher Community and our portfolio of properties and new projects.”

Harris has extensive knowledge and experience with day-to-day organizational leadership and management, as well as strategic direction and oversight on several capital projects throughout his career.

“I am super excited to be part of the Christopher Community team,” Harris said, “and I believe my versatility as a project leader and strong attention to detail will provide great value to Christopher Community.”

A resident of Brewerton, New York, Harris is a graduate of Alfred State College, with an Associates Degree in Applied Science – Mechanical Engineering.



His interests include SU Basketball, playing golf, baseball, and traveling.



About Christopher Community



Established in 1971, Christopher Community currently manages over 3,200 units and more than 100 buildings, as well as administers Onondaga County’s Rental Assistance Program which serves over 1,200 households.

Christopher Community, Inc. develops and operates safe, affordable housing for low- and moderate-income individuals and families in a way that respects their dignity, and fosters their independence, while enhancing the character of the neighborhood in which they live.

The non-profit organization serves communities across New York State including: Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Utica, Watertown, Oswego, Cortland, Elmira, and Canandaigua, amongst others.

