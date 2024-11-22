OSWEGO COUNTY – Students at Dennis M. Kenney Middle School recently had the opportunity to give back to their furry friends as representatives from Helping Hounds Dog Rescue visited the Family and Consumer Science (FACS) classroom.

The visit was part of a larger educational initiative to promote community service and animal welfare awareness among young learners. Over the past several weeks, students dedicated their time and effort to crafting toys and baking dog-safe treats for Helping Hounds, a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and rehoming dogs.

During the visit, representatives from Helping Hounds shared information about the organization’s mission, the adoption process, and the impact that donations and volunteerism have on the lives of rescue animals. Students eagerly asked questions about the dogs and learned how their contributions would bring joy to the animals awaiting their forever homes.

The handmade toys and treats were gratefully accepted and will be distributed to dogs currently in Helping Hounds’ care. The school community expressed pride in the students’ efforts and thanked the representatives for their dedication and willingness to connect with young learners.

“Today’s visit was a wonderful way to show students the impact of their hard work and creativity,” said FACS teacher Barb Bachmann. “We’re so proud of their contributions and hope this experience inspires them to continue finding ways to make a difference in their community.”

