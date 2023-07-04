OSWEGO, NY – The next ‘History on Tap’ program features historian Bob Perkins who will discuss small commercial operations in the city of Oswego around the dawn of the 20th century. The program begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5 in the Riverview Room at G.S. Steamers Restaurant, in the Clarion Inn, 70 E. First St. Admission is free.

Perkins’ illustrated presentation includes information from his new book, “Do You Remember? A Glimpse into Oswego’s Past.” His previous book focused on bygone industrial operations in the city during the same time period.

For more information about ‘History on Tap,’ contact Caroline Lamie at 315-343-4711 or [email protected]. Updates and program information will be posted on the Friends of Fort Ontario Facebook page.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...