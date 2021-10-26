Hook Songwriter Series Returns With Gina Holsopple, Taylor Ricks, Chris Trapasso Performing

OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall has The Hook Songwriter Series return on Friday, October 29. Gina Holsopple, Taylor Ricks and Chris Trapasso will share the stage beginning at 7:30 p.m.; doors opening at 7 p.m.

Three songwriters. One stage. One love.

Gina Holsopple’s clear vocals and down-home sound have become a favorite for fans from New York to Minnesota and Chicago to Baltimore. Her lyrics have been highly commended by both reviewers and fans. As an accomplished musician, songwriter and performer her music has been described as “captivating” and “inspiring.”

In this world where we need as many spots of light as we can find, Gina proudly carries her torch.

“She is like the illegitimate daughter of Joan Baez and Melissa Etheridge” Fan, Syracuse, NY. “Her meandering melodies and winsome voice are sure to make your foot tap, head bob, and lips open wide with a smile” Brad Crescenzo, MuzikReviews.com. For further info visit: https://www.facebook.com/gholsopple.

Taylor Ricks is originally from the Saratoga Springs region of New York and began attending classes at the State University at Oswego in 2007. Since graduating, he has been actively involved in the local and regional music scene as a multi-instrumentalist.

Taylor has performed and recorded with several local artists such as Our Friends Band, Natural Medicine, Chris James & Mama G Band, John McConnell, Cam Caruso, and Gary Carpentier, among others. Taylor’s stylistic influences include Folk, Jazz, Blues, Samba and Ragtime. His writing combines introspective themes with outward observations; engaging with the music as both an outlet for personal creativity, as well as a facilitator of social interaction. For further info visit: https://www.facebook.com/TaylorRicksMusic.

Singer/songwriter Chris Trapasso is a Central NY native, who has been a part of the local music scene for over 20 years. He is a prolific songwriter who tells authentic and enchanting stories. A captivating front man, Trapasso possesses a voice that will leave you hanging on to a melodically smooth timber, and in an instant, experiencing a demanding and powerful vocal presence.

Check out his current projects as front man for the rock band Climbing Stars, and acoustic duo Trap & Andy. For further info visit: https://climbingstars.com/.

For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

Tickets can be purchased on-line at www.oswegomusichall.org/, at the door, or at the river’s end bookstore. Ticket prices for this event are $12. Students are $10. Children under 16 are half price and those under 5 are free.

The season continues on November 5, when Paul Davie hosts Open Mic Friday. The Honey Dewdrops, with Gina Holsopple opening, will perform on November 6.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, State, and local guidelines. We will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result. In addition, masks are to be worn except when seated. Unvaccinated children can attend but must wear a mask.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

