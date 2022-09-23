OSWEGO – The Hotcakes for Hospice breakfast buffet featuring the SUNY Oswego Lakers hockey team as servers, returns Sunday, Oct. 23, as announced by Elena Twiss, Friends of Oswego County Hospice (FOCH) executive director.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the Oswego Elks lodge, 132 W. Fifth St.

“Diners will have the opportunity to enter prize drawings while they enjoy a delicious breakfast with the Lakers,” Twiss said. “All proceeds will benefit our programs and the patients we serve.”

Tickets are available at the door.Tickets are $10 and children under 5 are free.

Friends of Oswego County Hospice is the giving hand to enhance the time patients and their families have together by providing financial assistance and volunteer support to the Oswego County Hospice Program. For additional information, visit www.friendsofhospice.org, or call 315-343-5223.

