Hundreds Attend Fairley’s Healthy Family Night

HANNIBAL, NY – Hundreds of Hannibal Central School District families enjoyed an evening of fun activities during this year’s Healthy Family Night.

The annual event, held recently at Fairley Elementary School, provided families with a variety of resources to promote healthy minds and bodies. Local agencies and organizations were on hand to talk about their services while also distributing pamphlets and other informational material.

“There were so many community organizations and businesses who made this event possible,” said Fairley Elementary School Psychologist Brittany Meier, who helped coordinate the event. “We are incredibly grateful to all the vendors and attendees!”

In addition to a gymnasium full of various vendors, families also had an opportunity to participate in yoga sessions, play games, purchase books at the book fair, and win prizes in raffle drawings.

“We hope everyone had a great time at this year’s event,” Meier said. “It’s fantastic to see the community come together!”

