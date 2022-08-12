Stacy Hurlbut was promoted from commercial lines manager to assistant vice president, commercial lines at Eastern Shore Associates Insurance (ESA), it was announced by Eryl Christiansen, ESA president and CEO.

“Stacy’s diligence and the excellent relationships that she’s built serving our commercial lines clients make her an exemplary employee and we are delighted to announce her promotion,” Christiansen said.

Hurlbut has worked in the insurance industry since 1998 and joined ESA in 2000, where she worked part-time while she attended SUNY Oswego to obtain her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education. Since then, in addition to being in ESA’s Public Entity Unit and she holds the Accredited Customer Service Representative (ACSR), designation. She and her husband, Garin, reside in North Bay.

Headquartered in Fulton, Eastern Shore Associates is a Trusted Choice® agency and a 100 percent employee-owned ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) company. ESA works with many of the top regional and national insurance companies and offers a full range of business and personal insurance, including property, liability, automobile, farm, recreational vehicle, workers compensation, and bonds and life insurance. Eastern Shore also meets the insurance needs of many New York municipalities, schools and emergency services.

“Eastern Shore Associates was founded in 1986 when a group of three smaller independent agencies decided to pool their resources to better serve their customers,” Christiansen said. “The focus was to build ‘big agency’ capabilities while maintaining the ‘small agency’ approach to conducting business by helping their neighbors.

“We are a client-focused agency that is recognized as a trusted insurance advisor in our communities. We value long-lasting relationships with our clients, built on a commitment to excellence, continual improvement, and a high standard of customer service. “

Eastern Shore Associates Insurance, www.esainsurance.com , has offices in Camden, Fulton, North Syracuse, Pulaski, Walworth, and Waterloo. The Fulton office can be reached at (315) 598-6000. They are also on Facebook under “Eastern Shore Associates,” and LinkedIn at “Eastern Shore Associates Insurance Agency.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...