Inspiring Rock Show Returns To Sandy Creek Elementary

SANDY CREEK, NY – Award-winning singer/songwriter, Jared Campbell, returned to Sandy Creek Elementary.

Students and staff sang, clapped, laughed, and danced in their seats as Campbell used humor and engaging songs to share powerful messages on stage. His songs focused on anti-bullying, respect, leadership and having an amazing outlook on life.

During the show, Campbell pointed out that he has special ties to Sandy Creek, because his wife is a proud alumna of the school district.

Campbell has been acknowledged by Billboard Magazine as one of the top independent musicians in the northeast and has performed for thousands of people and schools across the country.

The concert was made possible through the Arts in Education program with CiTi BOCES.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...