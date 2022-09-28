Integrated Community Planning Recognized For 35 Years As Oswego County’s Premier Resource Agency For Child Care, Traffic Safety

OSWEGO COUNTY – Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc., was recently recognized for its 35th anniversary as a non-profit agency in Oswego County.

To commemorate the anniversary, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow presented a certificate of recognition to ICP’s Executive Director Brandy Koproski and Programs Coordinator Stephanie Burdick.

“Recognizing 35 years of serving the Oswego County community is a true testament to ICP’s commitment to being a valued local resource supporting youth and families,” Koproski said. “The agency’s longevity is rooted in its dedication, resilience and strong partnerships throughout the county and state.”

Originating in 1987, ICP was previously known as the Oswego County Child Care Council. In 2001, the Child Care Council formally passed a resolution to expand the agency’s mission and to change the agency’s name and incorporation document to reflect a broader mission of community human services planning.

The resulting agency, Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc., composed of two main programs: the Child Care & Development Council and the Traffic Safety Board.

The Child Care & Development Council (CCDC) provides the following resources and services: Child Care Registration/Inspection, Child Care Resource and Referrals, Enrollment/Monitoring of Legally-Exempt Care and the Child and Adult Care Food Program. CCDC believes that all children should have access to high quality child care in a safe and healthy environment that fosters early learning.

Earlier this year, ICP became NYS Standards of Excellence certified by the Early Care & Learning Council. This certification is a state specific set of best practice standards for Child Care Resource & Referral Agencies covering agency governance; program management; consumer/parent services; provider services; and community engagement.

Oswego County Traffic Safety Board (OCTSB) provides education to schools, businesses and community organizations to increase residents’ safety while walking, bicycling or driving. The goal for the OCTSB is to foster cooperation and partnerships between all involved agencies, including law enforcement and community members, who have a vested interest in the education and enforcement of traffic safety in Oswego County.

Integrated Community Planning remains dedicated to being Oswego County’s premier resource agency and continues to support and improve the quality of life for youth and families in the community. To connect with ICP please call 315-343-2344 or visit our website at www.icpoc.org. Also be sure to “Like and Follow” ICP on Facebook: facebook.com/ChildCareDevelopmentCouncil and facebook.com/OCTSB.

