ONEONTA, NY – Jacob Ely of Fulton, NY, was presented with a True Blue award by the Hartwick College Athletic Department during its annual recognition ceremony held in late spring.

Ely, who is majoring in Business Administration and minoring in Sociology, was among a select group of student-athletes to be recognized with the award, which acknowledges four-year letter winners.

