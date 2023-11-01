Jcb Drama Club To Present ‘She Kills Monsters’ As Fall Production

PHOENIX, NY – The John C. Birdlebough High School Drama Club is preparing to present its fall play, “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen. The fast-paced teenage dramedy will have a three-day run on the JCB stage from Nov. 2-4.

“We are extraordinarily proud to present a play unlike any other we have done in the past,” said the show’s producer Lisa Spereno. “It is modern, filled with cool ‘90s music, darkly lit combat scenes, layered characters and a setting that is definitely not always what it seems.”

The play tells the story of one sister trying to deal with the loss of her younger sister. When Agnes finds Tilly’s DUNGEONS & DRAGONS notebook, she places herself in the world of fantasy role-playing games, finding adventures full of killer fairies, unpleasant monsters and chock full of ‘90s pop culture references.

“The play is heart-pounding, heart-breaking and heart-warming as the audience learns, along with Agnes, that geeks and warriors can exist in the same person,” Spereno said.

According to Spereno, the show may not be suitable for children due to light swearing, monsters and some gory sequences. There is also a very modern take on relationships. It is best suited for a tween to teenage and adult audience, she said, noting that young children may be frightened by the monster and battle scenes.

Due to the short duration of the show (100 minutes), there will not be an intermission. However, concessions will be available in the cafeteria at 5:30 p.m. before the Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 evening showings, and after the Nov. 2 matinee show. There will be Monster Mocktails, other beverages and merchandise for sale.

Show dates and times are 4 p.m. Nov. 2, and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and Nov. 4. General admission tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students.

Tickets may be purchased in advance by emailing [email protected] or visiting www.showtix4u.com/events/JCBDramaClub and paying a small fee online to use a credit card.

Tickets will also be available at the door (payable by cash or check) for each show.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...