JCB Seniors Receive Dozens Of Scholarships

PHOENIX, NY – Seniors at Phoenix’s John C. Birdlebough High School recently received financial support for their future endeavors during the annual Dollars for Scholars night.

Dozens of scholarships, totaling almost $45,000, were awarded to graduating seniors in front of their family, friends and fellow community members during the celebratory evening. The scholarships were courtesy of community organizations, individual donors and the Phoenix chapter of Dollars for Scholars.

Each recipient will have the opportunity to utilize the funding next year as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

“It’s an honor to recognize these wonderful students, and we wish them well in all of their future endeavors,” said JCB Principal Thomas Bailer. “We are also very grateful to the generous donors of these scholarships.”

