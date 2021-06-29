PHOENIX, NY – During this year’s commencement ceremony, two John C. Birdlebough High School seniors received a significant financial boost for their continuing education, thanks to the Robert and Roberta Hurd Scholarship.

Now in its seventh year, the Hurd scholarship fund provides one $15,000 scholarship and one $40,000 scholarship to graduating Phoenix students who embody the traits that the Hurds valued.

This year’s recipients, Isabella Allen ($15,000) and Shay Altman ($40,000), met the academic and character requirements that the Hurds envisioned for the award-winners.

The recipients must have demonstrated high moral values, shown excitement about going to college, had financial need and scored in the top 15 percent of their class.

The Hurd scholarship is courtesy of a nearly $1 million bequest gift left by the couple after they passed away. The longtime Phoenix residents and alumni of PCSD schools valued education and earmarked funds to be allocated to Phoenix students via annual scholarships.

“This gift will have an immeasurable positive impact on the lives of many children who might otherwise not have been able to pursue their dreams,” said Vice President of the Community Foundation, Jennifer Owens.

