PULASKI, NY – ConnextCare awards scholarship and grant funds in memory of Kathleen A. Ellis, the first Nurse Practitioner in New York State.

Ellis was well known in Oswego County. She worked at NOCHSI, now ConnextCare, the Pulaski Health Center, and spent four years working at NOCHSI’s Mexico facility. The community mourned when Ellis lost her battle with cancer and passed away in December 1996 at the age of 52.

The Kathy A. Ellis Scholarship and Grant Funds are awarded to individuals entering a program or continuing their education in the field of nursing. In order to qualify to apply, the candidate must be enrolled or have been accepted into an accredited licensed practical nursing, registered nursing, or nurse practitioner program.

The recipient for 2021 is Katie Smith. Katie is currently enrolled at Nazareth College Nursing Program and will be graduating in May 2022.

About ConnextCare:

ConnextCare operates health centers in Fulton, Mexico, Oswego, Parish, Phoenix, and Pulaski. It also operates seven school-based health centers located in APW, Mexico, Pulaski, Fulton and Sandy Creek School Districts. ConnextCare is accredited through the Joint Commission and is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance as a Patient-Centered Medical Home. ConnextCare will see any patient regardless of their ability to pay for the care they need. All major insurances are accepted, and a sliding fee scale discount program is available for eligible patients. For additional information on the services provided through ConnextCare visit www.connextcare.org or call (315) 298-6564.

