OSWEGO – The Oswego County Humane Society Board of Directors has promoted Katrina DeBaun to be the executive director for the OCHS. DeBaun will continue to provide leadership and advocacy for the organization.

DeBaun, a local resident and SUNY Oswego graduate began working with the Humane Society just over three and a half years ago. In that time, she has learned the innerworkings of the organization and the importance of the programs and services offered to the community. In the new role, DeBaun will focus on community relations and fund development to strengthen program operations and outreach.

“We are excited to announce that Katrina has been promoted to represent the Oswego County Humane Society as our new Executive Director. Katrina has been with the Humane Society since 2017 working as our Office Administer, but she has been fulfilling duties as the Executive Director for more than the past year,” said Eric Pahl, board vice president. “She is a positive and energetic leader who will steer the Oswego County Humane Society in the right direction and will continue to maintain the Society’s positive impact and good standing in the Oswego community”

DeBaun has been increasingly involved in the community. She is a student mentor at CiTi Boces Bridges to Success; an alternative high school, a steering committee member for Leave A Legacy of Oswego County, and a member of Leadership Oswego County Class of 2021.

