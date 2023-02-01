ONEONTA, NY – Kolby Cappelletti, of Fulton, NY, is one of 23 students whose work is on display in SUNY Oneonta’s Open Space Gallery. Titled “Black, White, & Full Color,” the exhibition features work by students who took a Writing About Literature course with Dr. Sheena Mason, assistant professor of English.

The exhibition is inspired by the concept of double consciousness and illustrates the questions of societal interpretations of race and the practice of racialization through the lens of racelessness, an overview of contemporary and historical literature on the subject and personal experience.

“Black, White, & Full Color” is a collective single piece of work created with language-based drawing, blackout poetry, books and PowerPoint. It is inspired by the work of conceptual artist Glen Ligon, critical engagement with the idea of race and practice of racialization, and modern literacy sources such as James Baldwin, Toni Morrison, Paul Gilroy and Frantz Fanon.

The exhibition opened Tuesday, Jan. 24, and will run through Feb. 18. The Open Space Gallery is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. An opening reception will be held Thursday, Feb. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m., with an inclement weather date set for Thursday, Feb. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m.

SUNY Oneonta

