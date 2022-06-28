Labor Palooza Coming To Oswego

OSWEGO – Representatives of eight regional labor unions will come to Elim Grace Church to tell people about the career and world class training, pay and benefits they may offer on Tuesday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People who have faced great challenges in life and people who have interest or aptitude in the building trades can attend or make certain to leave note of their interest.

People who want to learn of these opportunities but are unable to attend are encouraged to contact George Valentine at 315 746-2969.

Labor unions scheduled to attend include: Bricklayers, Carpenters, Electrical Workers, Laborers, Painters, Roofers, Sheet Metal Workers, Plumbers and Teamsters.

The church is located at 340 W. 1st St. Oswego, New York.

