Lake-Effect Electrification Presentation November 14

WATERTOWN, NEW YORK – The Lake-Effect Storm Prediction and Research Center (LESPaRC) at SUNY Oswego & the NYS Tug Hill Commission are pleased to announce a “Lake-Effect Electrification (LEE)” workshop for local weather enthusiasts! Please join Scott Steiger, PhD, Professor of Meteorology at SUNY Oswego for an evening presentation on the LEE project on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sandy Creek Town Hall (1992 Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek, NY 13145). While interested parties are encouraged to attend in person, the presentation will also be streamed via Zoom for a digital audience. To register for this free event, go to www.tinyurl.com/leehybridwebinar or call the NYS Tug Hill Commission office at (315) 785-2380.

The Lake-Effect Electrification (LEE) project focused on weather patterns over Lake Ontario and to the east, toward the Tug Hill region. With a lightening mapping array, dual-polarization X-band radar, and state-of-the-art balloon soundings, the LEE project sought to document the total lightening and electrical structure of lake effect storms, as well as their interactions with wind turbines. To collect this first-of-its-kind data, Dr. Steiger and his team of twenty-two undergraduate students’ fieldwork consisted of storm-chasing and balloon-retrieving all over Tug Hill (September 2022 to March 2023). Join Dr. Steiger and some of his undergraduate students in presenting some of their initial findings and sharing their experiences conducting cutting-edge technological research in our region.

A recording of the presentation will later be posted on the Tug Hill Commission’s YouTube Channel.

About the presenter: Scott Steiger, PhD, is a Full Professor of Meteorology at the Department of Atmospheric and Geological Sciences at the State University of New York at Oswego. He also serves as the Director of the Lake-Effect Storm Prediction and Research Center (LESPaRC). His professional interests are especially aligned with teaching about snow and thunderstorms, with specialty research areas in atmospheric electricity/lightening, radar meteorology, convective

Dulles State Office Building

317 Washington Street

Watertown, New York 13601-3782

Helping local governments and citizens shape the future of the Tug Hill region.

Chairman

Jan J. Bogdanowicz

Vice Chairman

Michael G. Yerdon, Sr.

Secretary

Thomas E. Boxberger

Members

Leona M. Chereshnoski

Geraldine J. Ritter

William W. Scriber

Executive Director

Katie Malinowski

storms, and weather forecasting. Prior to the LEE Project, Steiger also served as an investigator

for the Ontario Winter Lake-effect Systems (OWLes) project from 2013-2017, focusing on

examining lake-effect snow phenomenon.

The New York State Tug Hill Commission is a non-regulatory state agency charged with helping local

governments, organizations, and citizens shape the future of the region, especially its environment and

economy. The commission uses a grassroots approach to build local capacity and provide technical

assistance in land use planning, community development, and natural resource management.

