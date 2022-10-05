Lake State Farm Agency Donates Family Fire Safety Materials To Fulton Fire Dept.

October 5, 2022 ChirelloMarketing
Janet Lake and Fire Chief Adam Howard. Photo by Steve Chirello.

FULTON – Janet Lake, State Farm agent, recently donated a supply of children and family fire safety materials to the Fulton Fire Department, which they will use as part of their educational outreach in local schools and local events, like Fulton’s Fall Festival.

Among the materials are brochures and booklets entitled, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,” and an illustrated story book on the story of Sparky the Fire Dog. Lake, above, displays some of the materials with Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard. The donation also included a large banner on October as Fire Safety Awareness Month that is displayed at the east side Fulton firehouse. For more information, contact Lake at 315-887-4037.

To learn more about Fulton Fire Dept. safety programs, contact Chief Howard at 315-592-5201.

