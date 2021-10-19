Laker Student-Athletes To Rake Leaves For Senior Citizens November 7

OSWEGO – Hundreds of SUNY Oswego student-athletes are ready to rake leaves in the city of Oswego on Sunday, November 7, and they want to hear from senior citizens interested in this free assistance.

In its 16th year at SUNY Oswego, the project is part of an annual statewide community service project by Student-Athlete Advisory Council chapters at some SUNY Athletic Conference colleges. SAAC’s mission is to generate a student-athlete voice among Oswego’s intercollegiate teams and to enhance school spirit within athletics.

The leaf-raking efforts provides the student-athletes in Oswego’s 24 varsity sports an opportunity to give back to a community that supports them so much.

Student-athletes will receive a list of yards that need raking, and fan out to provide this service on November 7.

Senior citizens can register to have their yards raked by contacting SAAC advisor and softball head coach Gabrielle Rivers at 315-312-2828 or [email protected].

The project is limited to the first 50 yards registered and offered to seniors living in the city of Oswego. Homeowners must provide their own leaf or garbage bags.

In addition, SUNY Oswego’s SAAC chapter welcomes any additional donations of rakes, tarpaulins, gloves or refreshments to help with this sizable volunteer effort.

