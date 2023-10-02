Laker Student-Athletes To Rake Leaves For Senior Citizens On Nov. 5

OSWEGO – Hundreds of SUNY Oswego student-athletes are ready to rake leaves in the city of Oswego on Sunday, Nov. 5 — and they want to hear from senior citizens interested in this free assistance.

In its 18th year at SUNY Oswego, the project is part of an annual statewide community service project by Student-Athlete Advisory Council chapters at many SUNY Athletic Conference colleges. SAAC’s mission is to generate a student-athlete voice among Oswego’s intercollegiate teams and to enhance school spirit within athletics.

The leaf-raking efforts provide the student-athletes in Oswego’s 24 varsity sports an opportunity to give back to a community that cheers them on throughout their years in green and gold.

Student-athletes will receive a list of yards that need raking, and fan out to provide this service on Nov. 5.

“Oswego athletics embraces every opportunity to give back to its community members and this storied tradition is no different,” said Merlin Joseph, assistant athletic director for student-athlete success and the project’s 2023 organizer.

“The student-athletes have always enjoyed being a part of this event and understand the importance of showing the Oswego community, through their actions, their appreciation and love for those who proudly support the Lakers,” Joseph added. “Oswego athletics strives to serve as the standard for other NCAA institutions in regards to giving back to their community through its service.”

Senior citizens (age 60 or older) can register to have their yards raked by contacting either Joseph ([email protected] or 315-312-3360) or Tina Radley ([email protected] or 315-591-2062).

The project is limited to the first 50 yards registered and offered to seniors living in the city of Oswego. Homeowners must provide their own leaf or garbage bags.

In addition, SUNY Oswego’s SAAC chapter welcomes any additional donations of rakes, tarpaulins, gloves or refreshments to help with this sizable volunteer effort.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...