Le Moyne College Graduates Named To The Spring 2023 Dean’s List

SYRACUSE, NY – Several local students have graduated from Le Moyne College and have been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.

April Christodoulou, of Central Square, NY, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Robert Howley, of Central Square, NY, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jadelyn James, of Oswego, NY, a Bachelor of Science in Physics

Megan Lagoe, of Oswego, NY, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Makayla Newvine, of Fulton, NY, a Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Isabella Stacy, of Pennellville, NY, a Bachelor of Science in Management and Leadership

Aleah Stoutenger, of Central Square, NY, a Bachelor of Arts in Communications

Samantha Uptegrove, of Bernhards Bay, NY, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

