OSWEGO – Leadership Oswego County (LOC), a SUNY Oswego-administered and business-sponsored program that empowers area individuals to become community leaders, is recruiting for its hybrid Class of 2022.

Each year, LOC recruits a select group of civic-minded residents to practice leadership development skills and become the community stewards of the future. This group embarks on a nine-month course on Oswego County and its resources, vital issues today and visioning for tomorrow.

“LOC is perfect for anyone who has ever thought, ‘why doesn’t someone do something about this?’ and wants to stretch their advocacy muscles and create change in their community,” said Sarah Ingerson, LOC program lead.

Drawing on previous successes from both the in-person and virtual LOC models, the 2021-22 program will offer a unique hybrid plan which allows for greater flexibility for busy professionals.

Beginning with a virtual kick-off and welcome event in September, this year’s innovative program will also include:

A full-day opening conference packed with team-building exercises, workshops, and networking opportunities.

Each month class members will participate in a virtual meeting as well as attending an in-person class.

During the winter months of December, January and February, the program will offer virtual-only class installments.

Classes will run through May 2022 and conclude with a celebratory end-of-year retreat and a graduation ceremony. In addition, participants will complete independent reading and self-paced work and research and assist in developing a class project outside of regularly scheduled classes.

LOC graduates share that the program provided invaluable experiences and networking opportunities.

“Leadership Oswego County has provided me with new knowledge and understanding of resources and opportunities in Oswego County,” said Candy Herbert, prevention services director for Farnham. “I have come away from this program with a stronger commitment to the community and improved leadership skills. The people I’ve met and the friendships developed are one of the most valued takeaways from this experience.”

Tuition of $750 for a business rate, or $400 for non-profits or those paying for themselves independently, covers the September in-person conference, lunch, and snacks for all in-person classes, an end-of-year retreat, and graduation dinner in June. Scholarships are available for self-pay students who demonstrate need.

In addition to the educational and networking opportunities, each participant will earn six SUNY Oswego continuing education units (CEUs) upon graduation.

“LOC provided me with a window into the worlds of local government, business, tourism and industry,” said Mary Ann Preston, a senior staff assistant for SUNY Oswego and a member of the LOC Class of 2021. “Not only did I learn about these areas from the presenters, I also learned from my classmates. The activities and discussions allowed me to really get to know my LOC cohort. I look forward to networking with them in the future as we go forward and serve our community.”

Classes also actively take part in improving the community with a significant project. For the Class of 2021, this meant raising $2,000 and collecting carloads of items, all donated to the Oswego County Department of Social Services for children being placed in foster care.

To apply by Aug. 13, visit the Leadership Oswego County website, oswego.edu/loc. For more information, contact the Office of Business and Community Programs at [email protected] or 315-312-3492.

