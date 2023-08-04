LET’S PLAY BALL! – Oswego City and County leaders came together to support Legends Fields in Oswego as the annual Harborfest Summer Classic got underway. The county-owned property is managed by Champions Events which has worked to make the fields a regional destination. The public is invited to come out to Legends Fields Aug. 4 to 6 and cheer on teams in “The Road to Cooperstown” Tournament. Admission is free and parking is $10 daily for non-Oswego County residents. For more information and tournament details, go to www.legendsfields.com and click on “Champions Events.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...