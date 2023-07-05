Lexie Pieropan Of Parish Named To Hudson Valley Community College President’s List

TROY, NY – Lexie Pieropan of Parish was named to the Spring 2023 President’s List at Hudson Valley Community College.

Pieropan is studying in the Mortuary Science academic program at the Troy, NY college.

Each fall and spring term, the college’s President’s List names those full-time students and part-time students registered for at least six college credits who have a term average of between 3.5 and 4.0 and who received no grade of “D,” “F,” “I,” “Z,” or “W” on their record for that term. Students must have completed at least 12 college credits successfully.

Founded in 1953, Hudson Valley offers more than 80 degree and certificate programs in three schools: Business and Liberal Arts; Health Sciences; and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). One of 30 community colleges in the State University of New York system, it enrolls nearly 8,500 students, and is known as a leader in distance learning and workforce training. Hudson Valley has more than 80,000 successful alumni.

