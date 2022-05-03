OSWEGO – Trinity United Methodist Church Nu-2-U and Bake Sale is planned for May 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone. The Bag Sale starts at noon on May 14. Please use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs. Masks will be required and available if needed.

A portion of the proceeds will be used to purchase socks and other necessary clothing for local elementary age students.

Anyone wishing to donate may bring the items beginning May 9 to the church from 9 a.m. to noon or call the church for arrangements.

The next freewill dinner is June 5.

The church is located at 45 East Utica Street, corner of East 4th and Utica, Oswego. For further information, please call and leave a message at (315) 343-1715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related