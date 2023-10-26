Local Fire Departments Help Sandy Creek Elementary Students Participate in Fire Prevention Week

SANDY CREEK, NY – Sandy Creek Elementary Students recently participated in Fire Prevention Week, a national week of observance where children, adults and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire.

With the help of Sandy Creek, Lacona, Orwell and Redfield Fire Departments, students were able to tour fire trucks, handle equipment, try on gear, watch demonstrations, and listen to presentations about fire safety and prevention.

Every firefighter stressed the importance of a fire safety plan and explained to the students that fire prevention education can save their lives.

Fire Prevention Week was founded in 1922 by the National Fire Protection Association, making it the longest-running public health observance in our country.

