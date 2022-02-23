Local Students Earn SUNY Oswego Honor Rolls

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego recently recognized several Oswego County residents as high academic achievers on its President’s List and Deans’ List for the fall 2021 semester.

President’s List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits. Students on the President’s List include:

Daniella J. Ahart, Oswego, cinema and screen studies

Gabriella P. Allen, Phoenix, childhood education

Nathaniel T. Archer, Fulton, marketing

Dani R. Avery, Oswego, English

Steven P. Baker, Fulton, human development

Richard S. Barnes, Oswego, zoology

Nolan J. Bonnie, Fulton, broadcasting and mass communication

Floyd O. Bourgeois, Cleveland, adolescence education

Holly N. Bourgeois, Fulton, business administration, public relations

Melinda A. Brancato, Oswego, public relations

Nicholas J. Brown, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering

Amanda Cali, Oswego, anthropology

Austin J. Calkins, Hannibal, human resource management

Andrew M. Caprin, Oswego, political science

Cassidy E. Carnes, Pulaski, psychology

Kelly N. Caza, Fulton, finance, accounting

Quinn M. Ceilly, Cleveland, psychology, cognitive science

Sheenvia R. Conley, Fulton, global and international studies

Avery R. Croucher, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering

Cherie M. Cuomo, Oswego, adolescence education

Alexandria G. Delfino, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering

Chloe H. Devendorf, Fulton, journalism

Alyssa J. Doane , Hastings, communication

Gretchen E. Dowd, Oswego, criminal justice, psychology

Isabel M. Dunning, Oswego, history

Jordan M. Engler, Oswego, computer science

Zachary L. Gombas, Hannibal, human development

Emma R. Greulich, Pulaski, teaching English to speakers of other languages

Maddison E. Haley, Central Square, childhood education

Jillian L. Hall, Hannibal, human development

Mikayla L. Hardesty, Oswego, wellness management

Hannah L. Hauser, Oswego, creative writing

Katherine Hearton, Oswego, anthropology

David M. Hennigan, Lacona, applied mathematics

Chloe E. Hill, Hastings, cinema and screen studies, theatre

Garrett R. House, Central Square, criminal justice

Patrick Hull, Pulaski, cinema and screen studies

Shawn Hunneyman, Fulton, computer science

Mariah Johnson, Fulton, public relations (online)

George B. Kalkowsky, Fulton, electrical and computer engineering

MaryKate Kenehan-McCaffrey, Oswego, philosophy, politics and economics

Hanna C. Keysor, Central Square, business administration

Kyle E. Kon, Oswego, business administration

Rachel J. Leotta, Oswego, theatre

Caitlin S. Lilly, Oswego, wellness management

Johnson Liu, Oswego, computer science

Allison E. Lizotte, Oswego, finance

Kelly A. Lizotte, Oswego, childhood education

Ryan C. McAfee, Central Square, adolescence education

Shanna L. McCarthy, Oswego, psychology

Rachel M. Monson, Mexico, adolescence education, theatre

Connor J. Mulcahey, Oswego, criminal justice

Mattison R. Peet, Mexico, communication

Jolie E. Pelow, Mexico, criminal justice

Samantha M. Perkins, Fulton, sociology

Seth T. Perrin, Oswego, wellness management

Hugh Riley J. Randall, Lycoming, physics, mathematics

Anna C. Richardson, Central Square, political science

Elisabeth Russell, Fulton, childhood education

Gracie K. Ryfun, Central Square, graphic design

Anthony M. Salerno, Fulton, accounting

Robert J. Salerno, Fulton, zoology

Zachary J. Sawyer, Fulton, graphic design

Ryan T. Sheffield, Oswego, accounting

Joshua L. Smith, Phoenix, computer science, philosophy

Dylan Sobrino, Oswego, psychology

Justin K. Thomas, Pennellville, marketing

Carol A. Thompson, Oswego, creative writing

Sydney P. Townsend, Parish, psychology

Brian J. Trombly, Fulton, English

Jasmyn I. Trumble, Altmar, psychology

Melissa A. Valentine, Oswego, psychology

Cameron Van Ben Schoten, Oswego, operations management and information systems

Harley M. Wakeman, Mexico, computer science

Mattie I. Wallace, Oswego, cinema and screen studies, broadcasting and mass communication

Nicholas J. Wallace, Fulton, communication and social interaction

Erin A. Waloven, Mexico, childhood education

Courtney D. Weaver, Fulton, anthropology

Alexa D. Wood, Pulaski, adolescence education

Ethan B. Wright, Fulton, applied mathematics

Samuel M. Young, Pulaski, broadcasting and mass communication

Deans’ List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages between 3.3 and 3.79 while carrying required academic credits. Students on the Deans’ List include:

Jea P. Adams, Fulton, criminal justice

Marissa A. Allen, Fulton, childhood education

Samuel J. Allen, Oswego, business administration

Sonja Anderson, Oswego, cinema and screen studies

Mishayla M. Bellows, Central Square, wellness management (online)

Steven R. Boyer, Hannibal, philosophy-psychology

Sidney J. Bradshaw, Fulton, political science

Domenick M. Brancato, Oswego, wellness management

Elizabeth E. Brown, Fulton, biology

Kayla M. Carnes, Pulaski, psychology

Caleigh Chamberlain, Oswego, zoology

Harry Chen, Fulton, marketing

Nicholas Clark, Pennellville, accounting, broadcasting and mass communication

Liam M. Clary, Oswego, computer science

Alexis M. Cornelius, Oswego, childhood education

Laura A. Cummings, Oswego, childhood education

Ryan M. Czeck, Fulton, technology education

Alyssa R. Dann, Mexico, childhood education

Caleb G. Davies, Pulaski, human resource management

Bryn E. DeMong, Fulton, criminal justice

Lucas Deland, Oswego, zoology

Megan Delong, Oswego, adolescence education, Spanish

Brittany M. Derousie, Mexico, adolescence education

Gabrielle R. Dion, Sandy Creek, psychology

Samoya A. Drysdale, Oswego, biology, sociology

Lilly M. Dumas, Oswego, studio art

Shyann Durham, Oswego, childhood education

Brittany L. Eickler, Constantia, business administration

Darby Faublas, Phoenix, human development

Joel Ferreiras, Oswego, accounting

Katherine M. Fierro, Oswego, childhood education

Liam J. Fleming, Phoenix, finance

Collin P. Flynn, Fulton, music

Hailey A. Gamble, Williamstown, zoology

Clare J. Gelin, Oswego, finance

Michael A. Giamartino, Constantia, accounting

Madeline P. Gunther, Oswego, criminal justice

Christopher D. Helvie, New Haven, criminal justice

Sean P. Hennigan, Lacona, accounting

Alison Hibbert, Oswego, art

Eve D. Hibbert, Oswego, undeclared

Cheyenne Hotchkiss, Fulton, criminal justice

Abigayle L. Jordal, Pulaski, psychology

Adam C. Kates, Oswego, cognitive science

Gracie R. Kelly, Oswego, criminal justice, psychology

Katelynn A. Kelsey, Oswego, childhood education

Chyne Kennedy, Oswego, business administration

Zachary M. Kingsley, Oswego, human development

Joseph Kinnison, Fulton, business administration

Skyler E. Krahl, West Monroe, human development, criminal justice

Taylor Ladue, Oswego, business administration

Sydney L. Lawton, Mexico, childhood education

Jadon Lee, Fulton, finance

Jacob Lenahan, Oswego, undeclared

Madeline M. Loomis, Oswego, psychology

Kaylee J. Lowery, Mexico, accounting

Jillian M. Loy, Phoenix, human development

Marc Maestri, Fulton, computer science

Brookelle P. Mazzoli, Oswego, human development

Kat McGreevy, Oswego, theatre

Hailey Miller, Pulaski, psychology

Jared R. Mills, Oswego, theatre

Sean D. Mooney, Oswego, graphic design

Japheth A. Niles, Fulton, music

Gracelynn E. O’Connor, Oswego, childhood education

Ashley E. Patterson, Oswego, accounting

Emma Pearson, Fulton, linguistics

Alexis R. Pero, Fulton, political science

Amanda M. Petrie, Oswego, childhood education

Johnangel Pimentel Camilo, Oswego, accounting

Amanda P. Pirie, Central Square, cognitive science, psychology

Briyonna Porterfield Johnson, Oswego, childhood education, English

Richard N. Potter, Richland, mathematics

Jessica Pullen, Oswego, anthropology

Connor J. Ransier, Mexico, business administration

Dante C. Rogers, Constantia, electrical and computer engineering

Derek C. Sabatini, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication

Alyssa R. Schueler, Cleveland, wellness management

Devon H. Seale, Fulton, biochemistry

Nathan Shannon, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering

Abigail A. Skellington-Bice, Altmar, childhood education

Jared M. Smith, Central Square, business administration

Abigail P. Sovay, Bernhards Bay, psychology

Rachael J. Stringer, Bernhards Bay, adolescence education

Emily E. Suchewski, Central Square, adolescence education

Michael J. Sweeting, Pennellville, chemistry

Valeriia Tarallo, Oswego, biology

Olivia G. Taylor, Pulaski, graphic design

Samuel J. Thompson, Fulton, software engineering

Codie S. Thresher, Altmar, adolescence education

Liam T. Todd, Oswego, geology

Ginger E. Van Allen, Central Square, broadcasting and mass communication, cinema and screen studies

Hayley E. Vann, Oswego, art

Haylee Wade, Constantia, childhood education

Austin B. Ward, Oswego, marketing

Halle N. Wells, Oswego, human resource management

Alexander J. Whiteside, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication

Bradley M. Wiggins, Hannibal, political science

Rebecca M. Williams, Constantia, criminal justice

Ezra M. Wingard, Oswego, cognitive science, psychology

Jocelyn M. Zender, Williamstown, childhood education

SUNY Oswego is a 161-year-old comprehensive college in the State University of New York system. The college enrolls more than 7,000 students in more than 170 academic programs across its College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; School of Business; School of Communication, Media and the Arts; and School of Education. For more information, visit oswego.edu.

