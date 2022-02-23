Local Students Earn SUNY Oswego Honor Rolls

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego recently recognized several Oswego County residents as high academic achievers on its President’s List and Deans’ List for the fall 2021 semester.
President’s List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits. Students on the President’s List include:
Daniella J. Ahart, Oswego, cinema and screen studies
Gabriella P. Allen, Phoenix, childhood education
Nathaniel T. Archer, Fulton, marketing
Dani R. Avery, Oswego, English
Steven P. Baker, Fulton, human development
Richard S. Barnes, Oswego, zoology
Nolan J. Bonnie, Fulton, broadcasting and mass communication
Floyd O. Bourgeois, Cleveland, adolescence education
Holly N. Bourgeois, Fulton, business administration, public relations
Melinda A. Brancato, Oswego, public relations
Nicholas J. Brown, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering
Amanda Cali, Oswego, anthropology
Austin J. Calkins, Hannibal, human resource management
Andrew M. Caprin, Oswego, political science
Cassidy E. Carnes, Pulaski, psychology
Kelly N. Caza, Fulton, finance, accounting
Quinn M. Ceilly, Cleveland, psychology, cognitive science
Sheenvia R. Conley, Fulton, global and international studies
Avery R. Croucher, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering
Cherie M. Cuomo, Oswego, adolescence education
Alexandria G. Delfino, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering
Chloe H. Devendorf, Fulton, journalism
Alyssa J. Doane , Hastings, communication
Gretchen E. Dowd, Oswego, criminal justice, psychology
Isabel M. Dunning, Oswego, history
Jordan M. Engler, Oswego, computer science
Zachary L. Gombas, Hannibal, human development
Emma R. Greulich, Pulaski, teaching English to speakers of other languages
Maddison E. Haley, Central Square, childhood education
Jillian L. Hall, Hannibal, human development
Mikayla L. Hardesty, Oswego, wellness management
Hannah L. Hauser, Oswego, creative writing
Katherine Hearton, Oswego, anthropology
David M. Hennigan, Lacona, applied mathematics
Chloe E. Hill, Hastings, cinema and screen studies, theatre
Garrett R. House, Central Square, criminal justice
Patrick Hull, Pulaski, cinema and screen studies
Shawn Hunneyman, Fulton, computer science
Mariah Johnson, Fulton, public relations (online)
George B. Kalkowsky, Fulton, electrical and computer engineering
MaryKate Kenehan-McCaffrey, Oswego, philosophy, politics and economics
Hanna C. Keysor, Central Square, business administration
Kyle E. Kon, Oswego, business administration
Rachel J. Leotta, Oswego, theatre
Caitlin S. Lilly, Oswego, wellness management
Johnson Liu, Oswego, computer science
Allison E. Lizotte, Oswego, finance
Kelly A. Lizotte, Oswego, childhood education
Ryan C. McAfee, Central Square, adolescence education
Shanna L. McCarthy, Oswego, psychology
Rachel M. Monson, Mexico, adolescence education, theatre
Connor J. Mulcahey, Oswego, criminal justice
Mattison R. Peet, Mexico, communication
Jolie E. Pelow, Mexico, criminal justice
Samantha M. Perkins, Fulton, sociology
Seth T. Perrin, Oswego, wellness management
Hugh Riley J. Randall, Lycoming, physics, mathematics
Anna C. Richardson, Central Square, political science
Elisabeth Russell, Fulton, childhood education
Gracie K. Ryfun, Central Square, graphic design
Anthony M. Salerno, Fulton, accounting
Robert J. Salerno, Fulton, zoology
Zachary J. Sawyer, Fulton, graphic design
Ryan T. Sheffield, Oswego, accounting
Joshua L. Smith, Phoenix, computer science, philosophy
Dylan Sobrino, Oswego, psychology
Justin K. Thomas, Pennellville, marketing
Carol A. Thompson, Oswego, creative writing
Sydney P. Townsend, Parish, psychology
Brian J. Trombly, Fulton, English
Jasmyn I. Trumble, Altmar, psychology
Melissa A. Valentine, Oswego, psychology
Cameron Van Ben Schoten, Oswego, operations management and information systems
Harley M. Wakeman, Mexico, computer science
Mattie I. Wallace, Oswego, cinema and screen studies, broadcasting and mass communication
Nicholas J. Wallace, Fulton, communication and social interaction
Erin A. Waloven, Mexico, childhood education
Courtney D. Weaver, Fulton, anthropology
Alexa D. Wood, Pulaski, adolescence education
Ethan B. Wright, Fulton, applied mathematics
Samuel M. Young, Pulaski, broadcasting and mass communication
Deans’ List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages between 3.3 and 3.79 while carrying required academic credits. Students on the Deans’ List include:
Jea P. Adams, Fulton, criminal justice
Marissa A. Allen, Fulton, childhood education
Samuel J. Allen, Oswego, business administration
Sonja Anderson, Oswego, cinema and screen studies
Mishayla M. Bellows, Central Square, wellness management (online)
Steven R. Boyer, Hannibal, philosophy-psychology
Sidney J. Bradshaw, Fulton, political science
Domenick M. Brancato, Oswego, wellness management
Elizabeth E. Brown, Fulton, biology
Kayla M. Carnes, Pulaski, psychology
Caleigh Chamberlain, Oswego, zoology
Harry Chen, Fulton, marketing
Nicholas Clark, Pennellville, accounting, broadcasting and mass communication
Liam M. Clary, Oswego, computer science
Alexis M. Cornelius, Oswego, childhood education
Laura A. Cummings, Oswego, childhood education
Ryan M. Czeck, Fulton, technology education
Alyssa R. Dann, Mexico, childhood education
Caleb G. Davies, Pulaski, human resource management
Bryn E. DeMong, Fulton, criminal justice
Lucas Deland, Oswego, zoology
Megan Delong, Oswego, adolescence education, Spanish
Brittany M. Derousie, Mexico, adolescence education
Gabrielle R. Dion, Sandy Creek, psychology
Samoya A. Drysdale, Oswego, biology, sociology
Lilly M. Dumas, Oswego, studio art
Shyann Durham, Oswego, childhood education
Brittany L. Eickler, Constantia, business administration
Darby Faublas, Phoenix, human development
Joel Ferreiras, Oswego, accounting
Katherine M. Fierro, Oswego, childhood education
Liam J. Fleming, Phoenix, finance
Collin P. Flynn, Fulton, music
Hailey A. Gamble, Williamstown, zoology
Clare J. Gelin, Oswego, finance
Michael A. Giamartino, Constantia, accounting
Madeline P. Gunther, Oswego, criminal justice
Christopher D. Helvie, New Haven, criminal justice
Sean P. Hennigan, Lacona, accounting
Alison Hibbert, Oswego, art
Eve D. Hibbert, Oswego, undeclared
Cheyenne Hotchkiss, Fulton, criminal justice
Abigayle L. Jordal, Pulaski, psychology
Adam C. Kates, Oswego, cognitive science
Gracie R. Kelly, Oswego, criminal justice, psychology
Katelynn A. Kelsey, Oswego, childhood education
Chyne Kennedy, Oswego, business administration
Zachary M. Kingsley, Oswego, human development
Joseph Kinnison, Fulton, business administration
Skyler E. Krahl, West Monroe, human development, criminal justice
Taylor Ladue, Oswego, business administration
Sydney L. Lawton, Mexico, childhood education
Jadon Lee, Fulton, finance
Jacob Lenahan, Oswego, undeclared
Madeline M. Loomis, Oswego, psychology
Kaylee J. Lowery, Mexico, accounting
Jillian M. Loy, Phoenix, human development
Marc Maestri, Fulton, computer science
Brookelle P. Mazzoli, Oswego, human development
Kat McGreevy, Oswego, theatre
Hailey Miller, Pulaski, psychology
Jared R. Mills, Oswego, theatre
Sean D. Mooney, Oswego, graphic design
Japheth A. Niles, Fulton, music
Gracelynn E. O’Connor, Oswego, childhood education
Ashley E. Patterson, Oswego, accounting
Emma Pearson, Fulton, linguistics
Alexis R. Pero, Fulton, political science
Amanda M. Petrie, Oswego, childhood education
Johnangel Pimentel Camilo, Oswego, accounting
Amanda P. Pirie, Central Square, cognitive science, psychology
Briyonna Porterfield Johnson, Oswego, childhood education, English
Richard N. Potter, Richland, mathematics
Jessica Pullen, Oswego, anthropology
Connor J. Ransier, Mexico, business administration
Dante C. Rogers, Constantia, electrical and computer engineering
Derek C. Sabatini, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication
Alyssa R. Schueler, Cleveland, wellness management
Devon H. Seale, Fulton, biochemistry
Nathan Shannon, Oswego, electrical and computer engineering
Abigail A. Skellington-Bice, Altmar, childhood education
Jared M. Smith, Central Square, business administration
Abigail P. Sovay, Bernhards Bay, psychology
Rachael J. Stringer, Bernhards Bay, adolescence education
Emily E. Suchewski, Central Square, adolescence education
Michael J. Sweeting, Pennellville, chemistry
Valeriia Tarallo, Oswego, biology
Olivia G. Taylor, Pulaski, graphic design
Samuel J. Thompson, Fulton, software engineering
Codie S. Thresher, Altmar, adolescence education
Liam T. Todd, Oswego, geology
Ginger E. Van Allen, Central Square, broadcasting and mass communication, cinema and screen studies
Hayley E. Vann, Oswego, art
Haylee Wade, Constantia, childhood education
Austin B. Ward, Oswego, marketing
Halle N. Wells, Oswego, human resource management
Alexander J. Whiteside, Oswego, broadcasting and mass communication
Bradley M. Wiggins, Hannibal, political science
Rebecca M. Williams, Constantia, criminal justice
Ezra M. Wingard, Oswego, cognitive science, psychology
Jocelyn M. Zender, Williamstown, childhood education
