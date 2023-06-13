Local Students Named To Siena College President’s List, Spring 2023

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena College names local students to the President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.

Miranda Gilbert of Oswego (13126)

Alli Kerr of Oswego (13126)

Founded in 1937, Siena College is a private, Catholic Franciscan, residential, liberal arts college with a student body of about 3,000. Siena College offers 36 degree programs, 80+ minors and certificate programs, and professional curricula in teacher preparation/education, pre-medical, pre-law and social work.

A student-to-faculty ratio of 11-to-1, average class size of 21, rigorous academics, Division I athletics, intramural sports and widespread service and advocacy experiences nurture each student’s personal growth while providing the education of a lifetime.

