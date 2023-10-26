Local Volunteer Fire Departments Teach APW Elementary Students about Fire Prevention

ALTMAR, NY – Elementary students at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District participated in Fire Prevention Week, a national week of observance where children, adults and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire.

Volunteer Fire Departments from West Amboy, Williamstown, Altmar and Parish spent two days at the school leading presentations, showing off their gear and equipment and giving tours of their fire trucks.

Because mere seconds in a fire can mean the difference between a safe escape or a tragedy, students were also encouraged to continue educating themselves and their families about fire prevention.

Since 1922 the National Fire Protection Association has sponsored the public observance of Fire Prevention Week, making it the longest-running public health observance in our country.

