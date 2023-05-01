Oswego, NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of John Lutz as controller.



“We are pleased to welcome John to our organization as controller,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “John’s previous accounting and management experience will be of great benefit to our non-profit as we continue to grow our development and management portfolios.”

Lutz worked most recently as the controller at Frazer & Jones in Solvay, and previously as an accounting manager for Pyramid Management Group in Syracuse.

“I am looking forward to helping Christopher Community grow and serve our community,” Lutz said.

A resident of Syracuse, Lutz has a MS Degree in Accounting from King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and an MBA from LeMoyne College. His interests include bass fishing, golf and traveling.



About Christopher Community

Established in 1971, Christopher Community currently manages over 3,000 units and more than 100 buildings, as well as administers Onondaga County’s Rental Assistance Program which serves over 1,200 households. Christopher Community, Inc. develops and operates safe, affordable housing for low- and moderate-income individuals and families in a way that respects their dignity, and fosters their independence, while enhancing the character of the neighborhood in which they live. The non-profit organization serves communities across New York State including: Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Utica, Watertown, Oswego, Cortland, Elmira, and Canandaigua, amongst others.

