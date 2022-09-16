FULTON – Larissa MacDonald and Isaac Sandoval-Albuja were recently awarded with Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis Memorial Scholarships by the Fulton Sunrise Rotary.

MacDonald, a 2022 graduate of J.C. Birdlebough High School, is now attending State University of NY at Albany. She is pursuing a degree in chemistry and plans on continuing her education through a master’s degree.

MacDonald has been interested in math and science, especially chemistry for several years. In the future she hopes her degree in chemistry will lead her to a career in which she can study the impact that the chemical ingredients in cosmetics have on consumers of the products.

A 2022 graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, Sandoval-Albuja is now attending Liberty University through their online studies program. He is pursuing a degree in criminal psychology.

Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets on Friday mornings at 7 a.m. For more information on the club see our Facebook page or contact membership chair Patrick Waite at (315) 439-1491

