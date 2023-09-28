MACS Athletic Hall Of Fame Inducts Longtime European Basketball Player Babcock, Jr.

MEXICO, NY – Massive cheers rang out as the newest member of the Mexico Tigers Athletic Hall of Fame was celebrated on Friday ahead of the varsity football home opener.

Arthur J. Babcock, Jr., a 1974 MACS graduate and longtime coach, was the lone inductee into the Hall of Fame this year and was officially enshrined with a ceremony and permanent plaque in the athletic foyer of the high school.

Mexico Academy & Central School District Board of Education President James Emery offered remarks and spoke highly of a thankful and humble Babcock in front of gathered family, friends, former players and community members who came out to honor him.

While playing for the Tigers, Babcock was first-team all-league in 1972-73 and 1973-74, all-state and Team MVP in 1973-74 and in that year led the Oswego County League in scoring, averaging 21.6 points per game. He received a full athletic scholarship to Kings College where he was a two-year starter before playing professionally in Europe for 13 years between France, Germany, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland.

Nominations for the MACS Athletic Hall of Fame are accepted at any time via the application found via the Athletic Department page. Nominations must be received by Feb. 1 of each year to be considered for the fall inductee class.

