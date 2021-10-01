MEXICO, NY – More than a half dozen honorees and a historic Tiger team are set to be inducted during the MACS Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony on Friday, October 8.

The inductees will be introduced during the Mexico Tigers varsity football game at roughly 6:10 p.m. before the usual formal ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gym.

This year’s athlete inductees include Everet Backus (’49), Mark Backus (’72), Joseph Tagliareni (’72), Evan Oustrich (’09) and Shawn Parkhurst (’09). Also inducted will be Sue Teifke (’81) as a special contributor, William Kays as a coach who led the varsity wrestling program for 27 years and the Tigers 2008-09 varsity boys swim team.

The swim team was coached by John O’Brien, previously inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame, and Sally Oliver who still coaches the boys and girls divers today. Team members included Ian Dineen, Rich Delong, Zach Earl, Dan Fischer, Andy Grant, Andrew Halsey, Chris Halsey, Tom Hartnett, Mike Hartwell, Dan Jardin, Logan Killian, Josh Lucas, Shawn Parkhurst, Nick Rodriguez, Josh Russo, Jon Silva, Brian Smith, Colton Taylor, Mike Vogelsang, Brandon Warren, Cody Warren and Kevin Wozniak.

All inductees are asked to arrive at 5:45 and meet at the main gym entrance at Mexico High School before they walk to the football field at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., inductees, friends and family are invited for the ceremony, reception and plaque unveiling.

While it is free to attend, those going must reach out in advance with attendee numbers to the athletic office at 315-963-8400 ext. 5019 or [email protected]. Please note masks must be worn inside at all times unless eating or drinking.

