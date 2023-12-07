MACS National Honor Society Inducts 11 New Members

MEXICO, NY – The MACS National Honor Society added 11 students to its prestigious ranks during its recent Annual Rite of Induction ceremony at Mexico High School.

National Honor Society (NHS) recognizes those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas commonly referred to as the organization’s “four pillars” — scholarship, leadership, service and character.

MACS Superintendent Dr. Donna Runner and Mexico High School Principal Christopher Soluri were on hand to celebrate the occasion and offered remarks to the gathered crowd of families, friends, mentors and community members.

“The students being honored tonight have not only achieved academic excellence but have also shown a commitment to making a difference in their communities,” said Soluri. “Through countless hours of service, they have demonstrated the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the lives of others. They understand that true leadership is not about personal glory but about serving others and lifting those around them.”

The MACS chapter, known as Los Inteligentes, inducted Ethan Becker, Ashley Bennett, Emily Bennett, Bennett Bertollini, Riley Gagnier, Zoe Grzesik, Rosina Hawkins, Emily Hough, Luke Lemke, Sarah Marsden and Kaden Perry.

The ceremony was led by MACS NHS Advisor Joseph Deckman, who is also an English teacher at the high school.

“This group of NHS inductees shows that dedication and commitment to school and community really pays off,” said Deckman. “Members are upstanding students from all walks of life that showcase their skills through sports, drama clubs, band, and several other school activities.”

Deckman said all the inductees earned their positions through dedication to the NHS’s four pillars and that he looks forward to the new members working with the organization to better the educational and local communities.

###

Pictured are the current members of National Honor Society in good standing (in foreground, blue ceremonial robes) and new members (in the background) along with Mexico High School Principal Christopher Soluri, at left, and MACS NHS Advisor Joseph Deckman, at right.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...