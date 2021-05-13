MEXICO, NY – The Mexico Academy and Central School’s chapter of National Honor Society held its 65th annual Rite of Induction in early May, welcoming a dozen new members into its ranks at the Mexico High School Auditorium.

National Honor Society (NHS) recognizes students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of character, scholarship, leadership and service, collectively referred to as the “four pillars” of NHS.

“Knowing that young people such as these will be the decision makers of the future gives me comfort that we are in good hands,” said MACS Superintendent Dr. Donna Runner to the group. “Through their experiences in National Honor Society, these students will take the lessons they have learned through that academic commitment, leadership experience and good character to change their world for the better.”

The MACS chapter, known as Los Inteligentes, inducted Alecsis Buda, Mackenzie Craig, Victoria Criss, Kendall Cuyler, Morgan Eastman, Emalee Herrington, Abigail Hinman, Ayden Jensen, Brian Mohr, Ryan Mosher, Lauren Salisbury and Carolyn Zedack.

High school Principal Ryan Lanigan welcomed a small gathering of family and guests while congratulating the group on their well-earned achievement. NHS Advisor and high school teacher Joseph Deckman led the group’s membership pledge and gave a congratulatory address.

“I hope that members take this achievement seriously. To live a life focused on character, leadership, service, and intelligence is the highest honor we can bestow on ourselves,” said Deckman. “I am so proud of this group for their willingness to embrace this lifelong outlook, and for their understanding of educational excellence. Now, we can lead by example as we consistently strive to make our community the best that it can be.”

Current Mexico High School NHS members include Libby Sheldon, Tyler Yankee, Emma Hyde, Anna Bigelow, Reatha von Holtz, Eric Hyde, Alivia Kelsey, Juliana Hernandez, Brynn Wills, Anna Pluff, Caden McCormack and Ashleigh Anderson. The current members inducted new ones during the socially-distanced ceremony in the high school’s auditorium.

