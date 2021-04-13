OSWEGO – The 4th Annual “Make It Happen 20k Race Series” is gaining momentum and excitement with spring’s arrival. Organizers have released an image of the custom hoodie that will be given to all finishers.

The “Make It Happen 20k” combines long standing 5k races of the Oswego County Autism Task Force, Oswego Little League, Oswego Health Foundation and the Buc Boosters, into a one of a kind in Oswego County 20k series.

The series will include both a runners and walkers prize categories at the conclusion of the four events. ??The first 5k of the series will kick off on Saturday, May 1 with the Out Run Autism 5k, followed by the Oswego Little League 5k on June 20, the For Your Health 5k on August 14, ending with the Buc Booster “Go BUCS” 5k on October 10.

Participants once again will compete in all four individual events with an overall race series winner. The overall winners in both running and walking categories will be based on age group divisions and race time results from all four events combined.

“We are excited for all finishers to receive this custom hockey jersey hoodie for this year’s series,” said Sue Witmer, series committee member.

For more information or to register for the series, visit www.makeithappenoswego.com to Anyone interested in the series must register prior to first event on May 1.

