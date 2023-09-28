Mayor Barlow Announces 2023 Walk Thru Trunk Or Treating At Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO, NY – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, is hosting another free “walk thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, October 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Families will be allowed to enter the speedway from the main entrance and circle the track as local businesses hand out candy to the kids. Decorative inflatables, music and decorations will line the track area as kids make their way around the track. If the weather is uncooperative, the event will be conducted in drive-thru style.

“In addition to the previously announced Creepy Crawl event through the Eastside train tunnel, the City of Oswego is proud to partner with Oswego Speedway to again host the Halloween walk event at the Speedway giving families another trick or treating opportunity,” Barlow said. “We are thrilled to continue giving families plenty of things to do all year round here in Oswego by keeping around these newer events hopefully for many years to come,” Barlow said.

If you would like to be a vendor and hand out candy and decorate your trunk or table, please contact Jen Losurdo at the Oswego City County Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451

