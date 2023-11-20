Menter Ambulance Holds Eighth EMT Academy

FULTON, NY, November 20, 2023 — Menter Ambulance ushers in a new class of seven trainees for the eighth EMT Academy held at the Menter Ambulance Training Facility in Fulton, NY running from October 2, 2023 with a NYS Practical Examination scheduled for December 12, 2023.

For three years, Menter Ambulance, in conjunction with the Oswego County Office of Emergency Management/Emergency Medical Services, has been training members of the community at the NYS Emergency Medical Technician level. Normally, the cost of an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course can cost the trainee between $800-$1,200 out of pocket, but Menter Ambulance created an EMT Academy to help alleviate those costs while increasing the EMS provider workforce to serve the needs of the local community.

Trainees learn the role of an EMT, including but not limited to basic anatomy and physiology, bleeding control, splinting techniques, medication administration, obtaining vital signs, emergency driving techniques, and much more. Classroom education takes place at the Menter training facility, with field training taking place on a Menter ambulance under the guidance of a Field Training Officer which reinforces concepts taught in the classroom.

Trainees who are selected for the rigorous program become full-time employees of Menter Ambulance on day one of training, with an industry-leading comprehensive benefits package offered to all trainees including health, dental, vision, and life insurance, paid time off, a 401K plan with a 4% employer match, and a gym reimbursement program among others.

Menter Ambulance continues to provide superior prehospital emergency medical services within Oswego County, as well as those cities and towns that request a response for service. As Menter Ambulance grows its workforce, more EMT training academies will be held at a later date. For more information, or to apply, please visit www.menteramb.com or call (315) 592-4145 x.163.

Menter Ambulance is a privately owned ambulance service located in Oswego County. The service has been in existence since 1952 and currently has bases of operations in Fulton, Oswego, and Central Square, and provides service to many surrounding municipalities. The service provides Advanced Life Support emergency ambulance transport, and non-emergent transportation. The mission of Menter Ambulance is to provide high quality, effective prehospital care to the residents of Oswego County.

