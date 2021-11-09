Mexico High School Fall Play ‘Anne Of Green Gables’ Runs November 12-13

MEXICO, NY – The Mexico Drama Club is this week set to raise the curtain on its fall play “Anne of Green Gables” with showings Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13 beginning at 7 p.m. in the Mexico High School auditorium.

The play comes from L.M. Montgomery’s classic tale of Anne Shirley, a red-headed orphan girl that brings unexpected adventure into the lives of her adopted family through her curiosity and imagination.

Tickets are presale only due to limited capacity and those wishing to purchase tickets should contact director Cassie Story, a MACS alumna and current Mexico High School teaching assistant, at [email protected]. All who attend are required to wear a mask and socially distance per COVID-19 protocols.

“Anne of Green Gables” faithfully recreates the memorable events and characters from the novel. All the tragedies and triumphs that mark Anne’s growth from adolescence to early adulthood are here: her friendship with Diana, her feuds with Gilbert, her adoration of Matthew, the mistaken wine bottle, the cake disaster, the broken leg, the scholastic achievements and the saving of Green Gables.

Whether the playgoer is an “old friend” of Anne’s or meeting her for the first time, this play will solidify a lasting friendship between the audience and one of literature’s most unforgettable characters.

The students involved in the production include Abigayle Trani (as Anne Shirley), Colin O’Neill (Matthew Cuthbert), Lauren Salisbury (Marilla Cuthbert), Mallory Mills (Rachel Lynde), Thi Huynh (Diana Barry), Amber Whalen (Mrs. Barry/Carrie Sloane), Sarah Brooks (Minnie May Berry), Amy Gilbert (Josie Pye/Miss Susan Stacy), Cali Hopp (Ruby Gillis), Hunter Halsey (Moody Macpherson), Harmony Schroeder (Jane Andrews), Ethan Stevens (Gilbert Blythe), Tristan Breckenridge (Stationmaster/Mr. Phillips/Jerry Boute/Rev. Allan), Brayden Scott (Mr. Saddler/Charlie Sloane), Kieran Henderson (Rev. Bentley/Jimmy Glover/Pres. of Queen’s Academy), Mara Macomber (Mrs. Blewett/Tillie Boulter), Alayna Walker (Prissy Andrews/Aunt Josephine Barry), Rosie Hawkins (Miss Rogerson/Bessie Wright) and Julianna Ricker (Mary Jo/Mrs. Allan).

Adrianna Barr is assisting with backstage work, Aiden DeGroff is working on sound tech and Logan Wilder is helping with lighting tech.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...