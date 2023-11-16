Mexico MS To Stage ‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ This Weekend

MEXICO, NY – Dozens of Mexico Middle School students have been hard at work and this weekend will present “Mary Poppins Jr.” with three opportunities for the public to attend.
The show will run Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The show will be held at the Mexico Middle School Auditorium and tickets are available at the door for $5 each.
The story tells the classic tale of “Mary Poppins” with many recognizable musical numbers based on the Walt Disney film and stories of P.L. Travers.
A full list of students and staff involved in the production is available below.
Cast
Mary Poppins: Isabella Ladd
Bert: Jacob Upcraft
Winifred Banks: Tilly Tunis
George Banks: Kevin Clifford
Jane Banks: Lily Smith
Michael Banks: Brightyn Inman
Miss Andrew: Makayla Bee
Bird Woman: Ally Rando
Mrs. Brill: Anna Hill
Robertson Aly: Collin Fitzgerald
Bank Chairman: Ben Parker
Mr. Northbrook: Ethan Gilbert
Mrs. Corry: Miranda Mattix
Neleus: Riley Massey
Katie Nana: Abby Grzesik
Miss Smythe: Alexis Jackson
Mr. Von Hussler: Michael Fleming
Featured Dancer: Ellie Anderson, Liannah Ariola, Sloan Barber, Peyton Beasley, Alexis Belge, Ella Bertollini, Brooklyn Davis, Amelia Morgan, Jaylin Parkhurst, Ella Willis
Featured Singers: Makayla Bee, Ethan Gilbert, Abby Grzesik, Claira Henderson, Alexis Jackson, Kenzi Kempel, Addyson Larson, Mallory Law, Riley Massey, Madison Mulcahy, Ben Parker, Ally Rando, Maddie Wilcox
London Citizens: Khyleigh Allen, Maddy Backus, Trever Bartlett, Jessica Bleskoski, Dylan Bourlier, Emma Brown, Kendall Buckingham, Eva Callahan, Rhiannon Cotter, Calen Daubek, Vanessa Dullen, Aeri Freeman, Samuel Freeman, Jain Flora, Weston Fox, Robert Greene-Ward, Aiden Hao, Janelle Haynes, Isabella Hill, Abigail Isgar, Makenna Kessler, Marlie Lawler, Sydney Lizotte, Abby Loomis, Natalie McDonough, Sophia Nunez, Sebastian Parkhurst, Kolton Pultorak, Emma Rainbow, Ilana Redhead, Sophia Reed, Dominic Reese, Hunter Royce, Kayleigh Sievers, Trent Skiff, Natalya Stowell, Gabriella Vazquez, Giselle Wilkinson, Elvis Zhang
Production Team
Director/Choreographer: Mrs. Corinne Upcraft
Assistant Director/Vocal Direction: Miss Rebecca Smith
Production Assistant: Mrs. Julie Osborn
Technical Director: Mr. Kevin Upcraft
Costumes: Rebecca Smith, Elizabeth Smith
Light & Sound Crew: Isabel Clark, Mason Willis
Backstage Crew: Karson Bickford, McKenzie Bristol, Sarah Brooks, Keiran Henderson, Hunter Ladd, Nathan McDonough, Kaden Perry
Set Design & Construction: Amanda Fleming, Irvin Hill, Tammy Furlong, Joni Loomis, Peter Mattix, Charles Parker, Chase Parker, Dylan Perlet