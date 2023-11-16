Mexico MS To Stage ‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ This Weekend

MEXICO, NY – Dozens of Mexico Middle School students have been hard at work and this weekend will present “Mary Poppins Jr.” with three opportunities for the public to attend.

The show will run Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The show will be held at the Mexico Middle School Auditorium and tickets are available at the door for $5 each.

The story tells the classic tale of “Mary Poppins” with many recognizable musical numbers based on the Walt Disney film and stories of P.L. Travers.

A full list of students and staff involved in the production is available below.

Cast

Mary Poppins: Isabella Ladd

Bert: Jacob Upcraft

Winifred Banks: Tilly Tunis

George Banks: Kevin Clifford

Jane Banks: Lily Smith

Michael Banks: Brightyn Inman

Miss Andrew: Makayla Bee

Bird Woman: Ally Rando

Mrs. Brill: Anna Hill

Robertson Aly: Collin Fitzgerald

Bank Chairman: Ben Parker

Mr. Northbrook: Ethan Gilbert

Mrs. Corry: Miranda Mattix

Neleus: Riley Massey

Katie Nana: Abby Grzesik

Miss Smythe: Alexis Jackson

Mr. Von Hussler: Michael Fleming

Featured Dancer: Ellie Anderson, Liannah Ariola, Sloan Barber, Peyton Beasley, Alexis Belge, Ella Bertollini, Brooklyn Davis, Amelia Morgan, Jaylin Parkhurst, Ella Willis

Featured Singers: Makayla Bee, Ethan Gilbert, Abby Grzesik, Claira Henderson, Alexis Jackson, Kenzi Kempel, Addyson Larson, Mallory Law, Riley Massey, Madison Mulcahy, Ben Parker, Ally Rando, Maddie Wilcox

London Citizens: Khyleigh Allen, Maddy Backus, Trever Bartlett, Jessica Bleskoski, Dylan Bourlier, Emma Brown, Kendall Buckingham, Eva Callahan, Rhiannon Cotter, Calen Daubek, Vanessa Dullen, Aeri Freeman, Samuel Freeman, Jain Flora, Weston Fox, Robert Greene-Ward, Aiden Hao, Janelle Haynes, Isabella Hill, Abigail Isgar, Makenna Kessler, Marlie Lawler, Sydney Lizotte, Abby Loomis, Natalie McDonough, Sophia Nunez, Sebastian Parkhurst, Kolton Pultorak, Emma Rainbow, Ilana Redhead, Sophia Reed, Dominic Reese, Hunter Royce, Kayleigh Sievers, Trent Skiff, Natalya Stowell, Gabriella Vazquez, Giselle Wilkinson, Elvis Zhang

Production Team

Director/Choreographer: Mrs. Corinne Upcraft

Assistant Director/Vocal Direction: Miss Rebecca Smith

Production Assistant: Mrs. Julie Osborn

Technical Director: Mr. Kevin Upcraft

Costumes: Rebecca Smith, Elizabeth Smith

Light & Sound Crew: Isabel Clark, Mason Willis

Backstage Crew: Karson Bickford, McKenzie Bristol, Sarah Brooks, Keiran Henderson, Hunter Ladd, Nathan McDonough, Kaden Perry

Set Design & Construction: Amanda Fleming, Irvin Hill, Tammy Furlong, Joni Loomis, Peter Mattix, Charles Parker, Chase Parker, Dylan Perlet

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...