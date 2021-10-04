The Fulton Lions Club has announced that they will be hosting their annual Mane Event comedy night with nationally known comedian Moody McCarthy on Friday, October 22, at the Fulton Polish Home. The opening act will be local comic, Milo Johnson. All proceeds raised will benefit community members in need.

“This event has been very successful for us and the community. It’s sure to be a fun, entertaining night for all,” said David Guyer, Fulton Lions president. “Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 8:00 p.m. There will also be a 50-50 drawing and a raffle for a ticket in our next Lions Loot Sweepstakes.”

Presale tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Devine Designs, Fulton Medicine Place, Phoenix Medicine Place, Mimi’s Drive-In, Steve Chirello Advertising, and the Fulton Polish Home. Ticket donations sold at the door can be purchased for $20 per person and “Laugh Package” tables of eight may also be purchased in advance until October 15, for $200 per table. “Laugh with the Lions-Laugh Package” includes reserved preferred seating near the stage, waitress service, specialty pizzas, snacks and soda, and one complimentary drink per person. For more information contact co-chair Linda Hughes at (315) 960-3019.

The event feature act, Moody (Matthew) McCarthy, a Syracuse native, now performs internationally and resides in New York City with his wife and two daughters. Since beginning stand-up comedy in 1992, Moody has made numerous TV appearances, highlighted by performances on Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and two sets on The Late Show With David Letterman. He can be heard on SiriusXM and he’s been featured on America’s Got Talent and Last Comic Standing.

According to his website (moodymccarthy.com), “Moody’s material is described as original but universal, and smart without being trite. Couple that with a disarming stage presence and in-the-moment chops, you’ll see why he’s earned the admiration of his peers for his ability to ‘go up cold’ and turn any setting into a lively comedy room. From country clubs to pubs to corporate outings, he will brighten any event.”

The Fulton Lions Club helps the community with a variety of projects and services by their annual fundraising events such as the Lions Loot Sweepstakes and Charby’s Duck Derby. For further information visit their website, https://fultonlionsclub.com.

