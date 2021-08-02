Morningstar Residents Enjoy Afternoon Fishing

OSWEGO – Fish On! Residents of Morningstar Residential Care enjoyed an afternoon of catch and release fishing as well as a picnic lunch along the banks of the Oswego River in Minetto.

The outing was one of several off-site activities that Morningstar Residential Care Center is once again providing for its residents. Located at 17 Sunrise Drive in Oswego, Morningstar Residential Care Center is a family-owned and operated, 120-bed long-term and sub-acute skilled nursing facility with full rehabilitation services. For more information you may contact them at (315) 342-4790 or visit them online at www.morningstarcares.com.

