Mt. Adnah Cemetery Annual Barn Sale To Be Held August 12-14

FULTON – Mt. Adnah Cemetery Association will be having their annual barn sale at the cemetery grounds at 706 East Broadway in Fulton from August 12 through Sunday August 14.
Hundreds of quality items available each day from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
