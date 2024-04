FULTON – The Mt. Adnah Cemetery Association is holding their annual chicken BBQ fund raiser on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Bullhead Point in Fulton.

There are also raffles taking place including a gas grill, cordless drill and $100 worth of lottery tickets. This event will begin at noon. The Association hopes to see you there.

