National Grid Employees Take Part In Day Of Service Across Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – National Grid employees fanned out across Oswego County to volunteer for organizations on September 16 as part of the company’s second annual Day of Service.

A crew of volunteers painted a back porch at a United Way senior residence in Oswego. Another team served lunch as part of the Stone Soup Luncheon fundraiser in Pulaski, which raised more than $3,600 for food pantries in the county. Other volunteers packed bags of groceries for distribution to those in need at Catholic Charities of Oswego.

More than 2,000 employees across the state participated in the event to celebrate the anniversary of National Grid’s Project C community initiative. Visit nationalgridus.com to learn more.

