National Grid Supports OCO Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament To Be Held August 20

FULTON – Representatives from National Grid recently presented Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) with a check in support of the agency’s Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament.

National Grid signed on as a Gold Level sponsor for the event that serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Opportunities for All initiative aimed at fighting the war on poverty and eliminating barriers for families and individuals on the path to success.

“National Grid proudly supports the outreach and many services OCO provides to this community,” said National Grid Customer & Community Jurisdictional Manager for Upstate New York Walter Dengos.

For information on OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament, including sponsorship and corporate team opportunities visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082 or via email at [email protected].

